Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRTN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 144,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,972. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2,408.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 421.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth about $193,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

