Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. B. Riley set a $43.00 price target on Mastercraft Boat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $264.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.79. Mastercraft Boat has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

In other Mastercraft Boat news, Director Frederick A. Brightbill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $104,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $611,091.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 76,305 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

