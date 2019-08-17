Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 111889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Max Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.