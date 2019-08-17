MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $170.09

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.09 and last traded at $168.93, with a volume of 35333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.65.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.97.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $423,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $596,408.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,899. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

