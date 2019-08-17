McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Price Target Lowered to C$0.55 at Canaccord Genuity

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MCB stock opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71. McCoy Global has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$1.40.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

In other McCoy Global news, Director Christopher Tiernan Seaver bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,300 shares in the company, valued at C$160,745.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.