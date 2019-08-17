Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their neutral rating on shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

MTL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Mechel PAO from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mechel PAO in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC raised Mechel PAO from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mechel PAO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE MTL opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Mechel PAO has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 38.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 64.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 304,735 shares during the period.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

