MediBloc (MED) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $280,165.00

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One MediBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. MediBloc has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,354.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.84 or 0.01786161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.03001810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00715257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00802735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00053087 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00474838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00131398 BTC.

MediBloc Profile

MediBloc (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc

MediBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.