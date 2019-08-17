MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and $4,711.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,203.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.23 or 0.01815816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.40 or 0.03004739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00710562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00808016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00053514 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00496455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00132193 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

