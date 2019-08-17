Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Medical Transcription Billing posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Transcription Billing.

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 9.21%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Mahmud Ul Haq sold 179,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,902,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,510,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $37,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $978,318. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medical Transcription Billing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Medical Transcription Billing worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.62. Medical Transcription Billing has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.