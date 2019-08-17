Medicalchain Market Cap Reaches $1.91 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Medicalchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io and Ethfinex. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $285,545.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain launched on October 16th, 2017. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,156,962 tokens. The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en. Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

Medicalchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Medicalchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

