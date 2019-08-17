Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,420 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medley Capital were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 16.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,940 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medley Capital alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE MCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 210,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,896. The company has a market capitalization of $145.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Medley Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.