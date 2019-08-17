Medusa Mining (ASX:MML) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. Medusa Mining shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 466,814 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

About Medusa Mining (ASX:MML)

Medusa Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, mining, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for silver and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Co-O mine covering 596 square kilometers located in the Philippines.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Medusa Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medusa Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.