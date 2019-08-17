Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $85.06. 8,550,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

