MicroBitcoin Trading 49.2% Lower This Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $750.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 187,672,037,500 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.