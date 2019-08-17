MicroMoney Market Capitalization Tops $71,622.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.34, $7.50, $13.91 and $70.71. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $71,622.00 and approximately $12,773.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.28 or 0.04971451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047379 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000936 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io.

MicroMoney Coin Trading

MicroMoney can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.35, $10.41, $24.70, $11.92, $5.53, $70.71, $19.00, $7.50, $50.56, $50.35, $20.34 and $13.91. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

