Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Receives $114.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.21. 644,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 333.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,841,000 after purchasing an additional 632,686 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,411,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,186,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,702,000 after purchasing an additional 374,503 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 157,752.2% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 353,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,639,000 after purchasing an additional 353,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 346,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

