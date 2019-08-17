Milestone Group Inc. Grows Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Milestone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $203.65. 3,983,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,796. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $219.30. The company has a market cap of $221.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.