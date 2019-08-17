Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

MLSS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,868. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

