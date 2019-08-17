Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Millendo Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.86). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MLND. Citigroup started coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Millendo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Millendo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.64.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

