Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst K. Ford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of BRX opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,292,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 235,700 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 698,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 120,972 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 652,055 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

