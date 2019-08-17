Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $34.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Model N to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. Model N has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other Model N news, CFO David Barter sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $39,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,619,635.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 4,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $112,995.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,250.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,398 shares of company stock valued at $167,116. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Model N by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,155 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Model N by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Model N by 7,886.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 35.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 546,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 144,024 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

