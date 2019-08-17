Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

MOGO traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

