Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,644,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,247,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after acquiring an additional 353,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,313,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,526,000 after acquiring an additional 263,281 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.54. 5,310,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,720. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

