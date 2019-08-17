MonetaryUnit (MUE) Hits One Day Volume of $604.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Bittylicious and CoinExchange. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $604.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019985 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003051 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 166,672,063 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.