More Coin Price Hits $0.0505 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One More Coin token can now be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $100,997.00 and approximately $270.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, More Coin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00269043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.01305681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023403 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00094492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000439 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

