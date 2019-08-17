Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Moss Bros Group plc (LON:MOSB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $20.97. Moss Bros Group shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 1,150 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moss Bros Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $20.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.96.

In related news, insider Colin Nigel Porter bought 509,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £101,934.60 ($133,195.61).

About Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB)

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, waist coats, casual wear, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, dress accessories, pocket squares, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, bow ties, cummerbunds, hats and caps, scarves, and umbrellas through stores and online.

