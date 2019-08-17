Moss Coin (MOC) Market Cap Hits $5.41 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Moss Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, BCEX and GOPAX. During the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $176,390.00 worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moss Coin

Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,299,632 tokens. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland. The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog.

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

Moss Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, BCEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

