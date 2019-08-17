Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 34 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up approximately 6.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $20,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel by 52.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Markel by 45.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Markel by 40.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

MKL traded up $22.80 on Friday, reaching $1,152.02. 34,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,326. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,228.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,112.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,050.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 2,955 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,111.37, for a total transaction of $3,284,098.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,060,960.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 900 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.41, for a total transaction of $990,369.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,855 shares in the company, valued at $109,881,440.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,464 shares of company stock worth $6,066,377 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.25.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

