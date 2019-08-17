Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,417 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 162,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,384. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.