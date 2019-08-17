Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 1,651 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,546. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.559 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 109.27%.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

