Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 19,406 Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,406 shares during the period. NOW comprises approximately 0.8% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.17% of NOW worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNOW. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NOW by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,467,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after buying an additional 375,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NOW by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,670,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,928,000 after buying an additional 931,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NOW by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in NOW by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,133,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after buying an additional 289,033 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,006,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 20,958 shares during the period.

Get NOW alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Monday, August 5th. Capital One Financial raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of DNOW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 746,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. NOW Inc has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.