Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,772,230.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,865.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $205,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,805,656. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,592. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.