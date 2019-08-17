Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 3,208 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,594,000. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 46,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 880,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,281,000 after buying an additional 123,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 720,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,323,000 after buying an additional 222,374 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $63,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,795.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $706,918. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $39.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nomura raised their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,276,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,533. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

