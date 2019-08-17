Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 5,940 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of TEGNA worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 172.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TEGNA stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,337,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price objective on TEGNA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.