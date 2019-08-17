Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 644 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,032,000 after purchasing an additional 711,947 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,323,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,290 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 26.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,338,000 after purchasing an additional 845,398 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

