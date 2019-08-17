MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €245.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank set a €212.00 ($246.51) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($225.58) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €210.42 ($244.68).

ETR MTX opened at €241.40 ($280.70) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 12 month high of €236.00 ($274.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €221.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €204.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

