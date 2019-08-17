Nano Hits One Day Volume of $1.82 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Nano has a market cap of $135.37 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00009823 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, Gate.io, RightBTC and Bitinka. Over the last week, Nano has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,342.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.01788354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.54 or 0.03002470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00714919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00804073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00053165 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00475742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00132446 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, OKEx, Gate.io, Bitinka, Mercatox, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Kucoin, RightBTC, Koinex, Binance, CoinFalcon, Nanex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

