Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,681 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of Napco Security Technologies worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 62,175.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 427.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

