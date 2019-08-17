National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Energy Services Reunited has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.87 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NESR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15,624.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,858 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

