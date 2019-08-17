Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NAVI. Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Navient from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Navient from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Navient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NAVI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,637. Navient has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a current ratio of 13.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Navient by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,369,000 after buying an additional 1,569,552 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in Navient by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,613,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 1,124,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after buying an additional 880,568 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth $7,521,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 644,550 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

