nDEX Market Capitalization Reaches $19,711.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. nDEX has a total market cap of $19,711.00 and approximately $2,482.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, nDEX has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One nDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get nDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00268768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.01299647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023242 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.