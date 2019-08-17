Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target Increased to GBX 625 by Analysts at Barclays

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a research report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NETW. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Network International from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 595 ($7.77) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Network International in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target (up from GBX 650 ($8.49)) on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 649 ($8.48).

Shares of NETW stock opened at GBX 573 ($7.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 597.16. Network International has a one year low of GBX 490.50 ($6.41) and a one year high of GBX 630 ($8.23).

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

