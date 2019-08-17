Neutron (NTRN) Reaches One Day Volume of $134.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 30.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Neutron has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Neutron has a market capitalization of $124,770.00 and $134.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

