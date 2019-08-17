New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NYCB. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $13.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $255.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.49 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 47,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

