Next Capital Management LLC Buys 177 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 119.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.12. 1,610,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.22 and a 52-week high of $119.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

