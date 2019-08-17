Next Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in American Tower by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,225. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $140.40 and a 1 year high of $225.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.15 and its 200-day moving average is $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.60.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,020 shares of company stock worth $39,584,998. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

