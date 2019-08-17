Next Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 301 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 44,112 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.67. 1,917,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,392. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

In related news, Director Vincent Tese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,966 shares of company stock worth $15,414,996 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

