Next Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.69. The company had a trading volume of 217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $127.84 and a twelve month high of $163.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In related news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $470,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

