NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $218.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.46.

NEE stock opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.22. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $219.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.13 and its 200 day moving average is $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $1,189,879.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,324 shares of company stock worth $20,603,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

