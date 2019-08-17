Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,921 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.02.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.28. 5,522,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089,950. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

